Listen: Previewing the PGA Championship, and K.H. Lee's feat

It's major week and 'In the Grill Room' returns with a preview of the event and the state of PGA professionals in the game.

Many players are trying to get their name on that famous Wanamaker Trophy — Bob & Jay discuss all of them, including Phil Mickelson deciding not to defend his title. PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh talks about challenges facing PGA professionals in the game, and congratulations go to K.H. Lee for making it into the record books with his victory at the AT&T Byron Nelson.



