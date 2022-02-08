Listen: Steve Scott and the Story Behind the 1996 U.S. Amateur Championship

'Course of Life' recaps the week that was and welcomes Steve Scott, whose sportsmanship in his match against Tiger Woods might have changed golf history.

It was a magical week at one of the most beautiful courses in the world as the PGA Tour crowned a new winner at Pebble Beach. Click the play button above to hear hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell look at Tom Hoge's win, Jordan Spieth's performance, and friend-of-the-show Mark Baldwin's big moment.

On the LPGA Tour, history was made with the first Irish woman claiming a victory on the day before her mother's birthday.

On the DP World Tour, money was flowing and putts were dropping as Harold Varner III made the putt of the year, while Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson cashed in big time.

One of the best tournaments of the year is up next in the WM Phoenix Open, and it has a fantastically loaded field.

In Tuned In, Michael is all-in on the luge at the Olympics, while Alex is checking on past guest Tanner Beard's Mammoth Film Festival.

This week's guest is Steve Scott, who was last on the show in 2020. Alex caught up with Steve on the PGA Merchandise Show floor, and chats with him about his new book and his time behind the mic on PGA Tour Live.

It's Super Bowl weekend, and that means more prop bets that you can shake a stick at. Alex and Michael look at some of their favorites, including which Eminem songs we'll hear, how long the National Anthem will be, and what color Gatorade we'll get. Oh, and Tom Brady officially retired.

As we #AlwaysEndWithFood, Alex is disgusted by the new McDonalds heart attack they're featuring, Michael is baking croissants, and both guys share some Valentine's Day plans.