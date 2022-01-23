Listen: What Makes Innisbrook Golf So Good

Ann Liguori visits with Bobby Barnes, the Innisbrook director of golf, to break down what makes the Copperhead course so challenging and why it's a popular stop on the PGA Tour.

Click the play button above to hear from Bobby Barnes, the Director of Golf at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Fla., site of the Valspar Championship. They discuss what makes the Copperhead course so challenging, especially in the Snake Pit (holes 16-18); why the players love playing The Valspar championship; why many golfers think the Island Course is more challenging than Copperhead; and his background as a former pro at Walt Disney Golf.