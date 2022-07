Golf's resident funnyman holds court on the 'Golf With Jay Delsing' podcast and discusses, well, what everyone else is talking about.

Golf show host and television analyst David Feherty joins the "Golf With Jay Delsing" podcast to discuss how LIV Golf and the PGA Tour just don't mix.

To listen, click above. For more "Golf with Jay Delsing" episodes on the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.