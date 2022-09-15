Looking Back at the BMW PGA and Getting Ready for the New Tour Season

Shane Lowry broke through at Wentworth for his first win in years, and the PGA Tour's new season is here (already).

While the PGA Tour was getting ready to begin the 2022-23 season, Bob and Jay took a look at the BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour at Wentworth and where Shane Lowry won--and talked about what this victory means to him. Following that is a preview of the Fortinet Championship as the season is kicked off.

To listen, click above. For more from the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.