Listen: LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samann on Sponsors, Fans and More

The former Princeton athletic director is in her first full season and talks to Ann Liguori about a number of topics around the LPGA and women's sports overall.

On this episode, Ann Liguori sits down for an exclusive interview with LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samann. They discuss Mollie's tenure since last August when she replaced Mike Whan; her background as athletic director at Princeton; the status of women's sports and sponsorship dollars; fan loyalty; the Chevron Championship moving to Houston in 2023; the recent passing of inspiring LPGA founder Shirley Spork; and the Cognizant Founder's Cup, May 12-15, at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, New Jersey.

Click the play button above to hear the conversation.