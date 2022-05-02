Listen: Maria Ochoa, Wife of Camilo Villegas, Discusses Mia's Miracles Foundation

Skip to main content

Maria Ochoa, Wife of Camilo Villegas, Discusses Mia's Miracles Foundation

Nearly two years after her daughter's death, Maria Ochoa has channeled her energies into supporting other families.

Host Ann Liguori shares a conversation with the lovely and inspiring Maria Ochoa, the wife of PGA Tour player Camilo Villegas, about the Foundation they created to honor their daughter Mia, who passed away in 2020 from brain and spinal cancer at the age of 2. The heartbreaking loss prompted Maria and Camilo to create Mia's Miracles Foundation to support families going through similar tragedies. Maria also talks about Camilo's career and how they deal with the heartbreaking loss and grief.

To listen, click above. For more from the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.

