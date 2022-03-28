Skip to main content

Masters Minus Phil Mickelson Equals Surreal

Host Jay Delsing dives into the controversy surrounding the 51-year-old Masters champion and what his absence at Augusta National will mean.
Golf with Jay Delsing - Article

"Golf with Jay Delsing" host Jay Delsing discusses the continued fall out regarding Phil Mickelson, 51, who will miss his first Masters since 1994. Delsing also offers his takes on the ups and downs of match play, along with some tips to start your golf season in the right direction.

To listen, click above. For more "Golf with Jay Delsing" episodes on the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Tags
terms:
PodcastPhil MickelsonGolf With Jay DelsingMasters

Golf with Jay Delsing - Article
Podcasts

Listen: Masters Minus Phil Mickelson Equals Surreal

By Jay Delsing1 minute ago
Tiger Woods will return to golf at the 2021 PNC Championship.
News

Weekly Read: The Mysterious Tiger Woods Hasn't Revealed His Masters Status

By Bob Harig11 hours ago
scheffler match play sunday
News

New World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler Wins Match Play, Takes Over Top Spot

By Associated Press12 hours ago
hideki-matsuyama-2021-masters-champion
News

Here Is Everyone In the 2022 Masters Field, So Far

By Max Marcovitch14 hours ago
ramey puntacana
News

Chad Ramey Battles Wind to Win Corales Puntacana Championship

By Associated Press14 hours ago
mcilroy masters
News

Rory McIlroy at Valero Texas Open Steering Clear of 'Masters Hype Train'

By Garrett Johnston22 hours ago
kisner match play
News

Despite Kevin Kisner's Match Play Record, Ryder Cup Hasn't Wanted Him

By Mike PurkeyMar 26, 2022
scheffler match play
News

Scheffler, Johnson, Kisner In Familiar Place In WGC-Dell Match Play Semifinals

By Associated PressMar 26, 2022
Augusta National Golf Club — Hole No. 10 [Approach]
News

Masters 10th hole: Stats, History, Memorable Moments from Augusta National's Par-4 'Camellia'

By Stuart HallMar 26, 2022