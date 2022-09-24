Skip to main content

Mike Claiborne Has Had a Storybook Career Telling St. Louis Stories

Longtime KMOX and St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster joins the 'Golf With Jay Delsing' podcast to talk sports — 40-plus years of it.
In the early 1980s, Midwestern radio behemoth KMOX asked a young Mike Claiborne, a native of St. Louis, to join its broadcasting team.  

As one successful assignment led to another, Claiborne became a fixture, He has covered seven St. Louis Cardinals World Series appearances, worked alongside iconic Jack Buck, called Stanley Cup and NBA finals. In short, pretty much anything. 

Claiborne joins host Jay Delsing to share a range of stories.

By Jay Delsing
