Listen: NBC’s Dan Hicks On Brookline, His Favorite U.S. Open and Ryder Cup Moments

The longtime NBC lead voice remembers the emotional 1999 U.S. Open, the Ryder Cup at Brookline and 'expect anything different?'

In this episode of "Beyond the Clubhouse," NBC Sports lead golf announcer Dan Hicks details some of his favorite moments from past U.S. Opens he’s covered. One that will always stay with Hicks was the classic finish in 1999, when he reported on the green on the 72nd hole.



“Pinehurst with Payne Stewart going back to 1999 was probably one of the most powerful moments that I’ve ever been a part of -- and that goes for any sport that I’ve ever done,” Hicks said. “The whole backstory with Payne, the year before at Olympic Club when he came up short and he was a changed man, it’s been well documented for people that know and follow golf, but I was greenside when he made that putt and did that whole deal which is now a statue at Pinehurst.



“And then even more memorable was that I was (really close) to Payne and Tracey Stewart when they were hugging and he said ‘I listened to you, I kept my head down lovie and I did what you told me to do.' It was just like so powerful. Tears were streaming down both of their faces and I’ll never forget that. So that left a real impression on me, that moment at Pinehurst in 1999.”



The 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines understandably also left a lasting impression on Hicks, as it did with many of us.



“You can’t write a script like that (when Tiger Woods made the putt on 18),” Hicks said. “We were pretty proud with the way we covered it, with the angles of the replays. It was like a fine-tuned orchestra.”



As we return to Brookline this week for the U.S. Open, many golf fans might be curious of where 1999’s epic Ryder Cup ranks among Hicks' favorite events.



“People ask me all of the time, ‘what are your favorite events you’ve ever done?’ And the Ryder Cup in 1999 is right at the top of the list. I remember I was in a tower and with Bernard Gallacher and we were just watching this whole thing unfold together," Hicks said.

“It was one of those events where I had to keep telling myself, ‘take a deep breath’ because the action and the avalanche of momentum-changing stuff that happened on Sunday was something that I’ll never forget. I can’t wait to get back there this time for a U.S. Open, some great history there, a fantastic golf course and it’s going to be special for us to get back.”



Hicks proves a consummate teammate as he recalls other big events as well like 2008’s U.S. Open by referring to "we" and the production team he works with like producer Tommy Roy and his broadcast teammates. Hicks might be the primary voice we hear this Sunday, but he’s keenly aware of what those in the TV trucks do to help the final product come together.



Perhaps Hicks’ most famous call at least in golf is “expect anything different?” when Woods made birdie to force a playoff in the 2008 Open.



So how often does Hicks use that line to trash-talk with his friends when he buries a birdie putt? The 60-year-old jokes there’s not a certain number of times but that line does come up a couple times a round with buddies. Then when he plays with someone for the first time and they mention that line, it always puts a smile on his face.



“It makes me feel great, it means we did something right and that we enhanced a great moment.”

