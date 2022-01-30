Pat Boone Talks Augusta National and Picks His Ideal Foursome
Ann Liguori welcomes Pat Boone, 87, who's still going strong at 87 and will appear in this spring's 'The Mulligan'
Ann catches up with 87-years-young Pat Boone and they discuss his role in the film, "The Mulligan," in theaters in April; the key to his success and longevity, recording over 2,300 songs in different genres and still going strong; the morality of golf; his incredible experience playing Augusta National with nephew, LPGA Commentator Grant Boone; and great stories about Alice Cooper, Lee Trevino, Gary Player, Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus.