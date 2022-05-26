Listen: 'Phil' Biographer Alan Shipnuck Gives a Look Into Writing of Controversial Book

The author joins 'Golf with Jay Delsing' to discuss one of the sport's most talked about books and provides context to the fallout around Phil Mickelson.

Alan Shipnuck, author of the anecdote-filled "Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf's Most Colorful Superstar" and co-founder of the Fire Pit Collective, joins "Golf with Jay Delsing" to discuss all that went into the book and all of the things that have transpired since.

To listen, click above. For more "Golf with Jay Delsing" episodes on the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.