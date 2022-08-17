Previewing the Next FedExCup Playoff Round, and the U.S. Amateur

Bob and Jay dive into the playoffs, recapping Will Zalatoris' long-awaited (for a second-year pro) win and previewing the BMW Championship.

Will Zalatoris notched his first PGA Tour victory in the FedEx St Jude Championship and even though this is only his second year on Tour, he said "it was about time." This week Bob and Jay recap the first playoff event, then preview the BMW Championship and the U.S. Amateur Championship.

