Skip to main content

Previewing the Next FedExCup Playoff Round, and the U.S. Amateur

Bob and Jay dive into the playoffs, recapping Will Zalatoris' long-awaited (for a second-year pro) win and previewing the BMW Championship.

Will Zalatoris notched his first PGA Tour victory in the FedEx St Jude Championship and even though this is only his second year on Tour, he said "it was about time." This week Bob and Jay recap the first playoff event, then preview the BMW Championship and the U.S. Amateur Championship.

To listen, click above. For more from the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

The Grill Room Golf Show Podcast with Bob and Jay
Podcasts

Previewing the Next FedExCup Playoff Round, and the U.S. Amateur

By Bob Bubka and Jay Randolph Jr.1 minute ago
Will Zalatoris is pictured yelling after a holed putt in the final round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
News

A Dearth of Extra Programming is Failing Golf Fans and the Game

By John Hawkins1 hour ago
Media Buffet
Patrick Reed met the media on Tuesday at the LIV Golf Invitational event outside Portland, Oregon.
News

Patrick Reed Suing Brandel Chamblee and Golf Channel for Defamation

By Bob Harig13 hours ago
Musings on Sports podcast logo
Podcasts

Listen: The Story of How Mark Rolfing Improved Dozens of Infants' Lives

By Bob Bubka and Kelly Elbin19 hours ago
Tiger Woods speaks to the media on Tuesday prior to the 2022 British Open.
News

Tiger Woods Travels to Delaware for Meeting With PGA Tour Players About LIV Golf

By Bob Harig19 hours ago
Gaming-Golf-BMW
News

Listen: BMW Is a Sneaky-Good Event for Golf Betting (And Here's Who We're Taking)

By Jeff Ritter, Scott Jenstad and Jeff Erickson19 hours ago
Course of Life Podcast
Podcasts

Talking FedEx Cup Playoffs and a Chat With Broadcaster Hailey Hunter

By Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell21 hours ago
Sam Burns watches a shot at the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge.
Gambling

2022 BMW Championship: Latest Betting Odds, Favorites and Sleeper Picks for Wilmington Country Club

By Daniel Wooters23 hours ago
Gambling
Patrick Cantlay
News

2022 BMW Championship: Full Field, Purse, Payouts

By Morning Read StaffAug 16, 2022