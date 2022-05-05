Listen: 'Rahmbo' Takes Mexico Open, and Thoughts on LIV Golf

Jon Rahm returned to the winner's circle and 'In the Grill Room' covers it from all sides, along with a look at the Wells Fargo and LIV Golf.

Jon Rahm got back on the winning track by recording win No. 7 on the PGA Tour, and Bob and Jay discuss all aspects of it before previewing the Wells Fargo Championship. Digging deep into the mailbag, the hosts also share their own opinions on the latest news regarding Greg Norman's LIV Golf Invitational Series.

