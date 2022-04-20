Listen: Recapping the RBC Heritage, Talking 'The Match' and Zurich's Power in Pairs

Skip to main content

Recapping the RBC Heritage, Talking 'The Match' and Zurich's Power in Pairs

In the latest 'Course of Life' podcast, the hosts are baffled by some of golf's rules and why the next 'Match' won't have a professional golfer.

It was an Easter Sunday finish at the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town, and for the second Easter in a row, Jordan Spieth took the win. Hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell wonder about Spieth's chances next Easter Sunday, recap the rest of the field, and find themselves frustrated at golf's weird rules.

The LPGA moved the Lotte Championship forward to not end on Easter, and Alex and Michael wonder if this is what the LPGA should do from now on.

The Match is back! But it's missing something rather important: a professional golfer.

Team golf and walkup music return to New Orleans for the Zurich Classic, where star power comes in pairs.

In "Tuned In," Michael gets his fill of Supernatural thanks to his wife, while Alex is excited after a fast start for his Austin FC soccer club.

This week's guests are Tom Loftus and Pat Sheridan. Tom, half of A Couple of Putts and a former contestant on ABC's Holey Moley, and Pat, half of The Putting Penguin and also a former content on Holey Moley, have teamed up to create the American Mini Golf Alliance. They chat with Alex about all things miniature golf, including why now may be the most exciting time for the game.

Baseball season rolls on, but Michael and Alex can't comprehend why a perfect outing isn't allowed to be completed this early in the season.

As the guys #AlwaysEndWithFood, Alex is enjoying his Easter dinner for two, while Michael is celebrating Passover with homemade matzah.

