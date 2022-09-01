Listen: Reviewing Rory's Riveting Comeback at the Tour Championship

Skip to main content

Reviewing Rory's Riveting Comeback at the Tour Championship

Bob and Jay also cover the newest names in LIV Golf and European Ryder Cup team news.

Scottie Scheffler was definitely in the driver's seat through most of the Tour Championship but Rory McIlroy kept pushing right through to the 72nd hole. Bob & Jay discuss the Tour Championship, the newest LIV players and the latest European Ryder Cup team news.

To listen, click above. For more from the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.

