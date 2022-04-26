Listen: Rickie Fowler on Fighting Out of His Slump, Pressure and Fatherhood

In the latest episode of 'Beyond the Clubhouse,' the five-time PGA Tour winner opens up about his on-course struggles.

Veteran star Rickie Fowler joins host Garrett Johnston and shares how he's been mentally dealing with his on-course slump, and some of the keys to keeping a good mindset when the results aren't coming on the course. The 33-year-old also reflects on what drives him in the game today, citing the pressure of Sundays versus money.

Fowler also explains what life is like as a new father, how it has changed him and whether his daughter Maya has said "dadda" or "mamma" first.