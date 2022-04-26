Skip to main content

Listen: Rickie Fowler On Fighting Out of His Slump, Pressure and Fatherhood

In the latest episode of 'Beyond the Clubhouse,' the five-time PGA Tour winner opens up about his on-course struggles.

Veteran star Rickie Fowler joins host Garrett Johnston and shares how he's been mentally dealing with his on-course slump, and some of the keys to keeping a good mindset when the results aren't coming on the course. The 33-year-old also reflects on what drives him in the game today, citing the pressure of Sundays versus money.

Fowler also explains what life is like as a new father, how it has changed him and whether his daughter Maya has said "dadda" or "mamma" first.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Beyond The Clubhouse.jpg
Podcasts

Listen: Rickie Fowler on Fighting Out of His Slump, Pressure and Fatherhood

By Garrett Johnston35 seconds ago
abraham-ancer-wgc-fed-ex
News

Here Are TV Times for the Mexico Open and Other Pro Golf Tours

By Morning Read Staff1 hour ago
Theegala
Gambling

2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta: Latest betting odds, favorites and sleeper picks for Vidanta Vallarta

By Daniel Wooters2 hours ago
Jon Rahm | R3 | Dell Match Play
News

Here Are Round 1 Tee Times For the Mexico Open at Vidanta

By Morning Read Staff2 hours ago
Try the latest golf clubs and tech from Morning Read's pro shop partner, GlobalGolf. Demo new drivers, Bushnell rangefinders and more.
Shop

Shop: Demo New Golf Gear at Your Home Course With This Program

By Morning Read Staff4 hours ago
Greg Norman is pictured on the cover of Sports Illustrated after the 1996 Masters.
News

Media Buffet: How Nervous Was Greg Norman? 'Shark' Falls Short in Telling Us

By John Hawkins4 hours ago
Jack Nicklaus plays at St. Andrews in the 2005 British Open.
News

The 150th British Open Will Have a Record Crowd at St. Andrews

By Associated Press5 hours ago
Jon Rahm practices in a bunker prior to the 2022 Masters.
News

Mexico Open at Vidanta: Full Field, Purse, Payouts

By Morning Read Staff6 hours ago
The LIV Golf Invitational Series logo with the Riyadh Golf Club.
News

FAQ of the LIV Golf Invitational Series: What We Know and What We Don't

By Bob Harig7 hours ago