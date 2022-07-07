Catching Up with Rob Labritz, a 'Cinderella Story' on PGA Tour Champions

Ann Liguori talks to Rob Labritz, a longtime club professional who found his stride at age 50 and is now a full-time PGA Tour Champions member.

Ann catches up with Rob Labritz, a rookie on the PGA Tour Champions, discussing his "Cinderella Story" and how he's living the dream on the 50-and-over circuit. He recently tied for fourth in his first Senior U.S. Open.

