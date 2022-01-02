Listen: Rob Labritz Can Now Be 'Mick Jagger' For Much Longer Than a Week

Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Rob Labritz Can Now Be 'Mick Jagger' For Much Longer Than a Week

The longtime club pro and winner of the PGA Tour Champions Qualifying Tournament joins Ann Liguori to talk about earning a full-time spot on the tour
Author:

Ann catches up with Rob Labritz, the director of golf at GlenArbor Golf Club in Bedford, NY, who shot a final-round 64 to win the PGA Tour Champions Qualifying Tournament by three shots and earn a spot on the tour in 2022. 

Labritz talks about the balance between practicing and being competition-tough with teaching at GlenArbour, when his goal to play on Champions Tour took root and keys to his winning ways.

