Listen: Talking Points — LIV Golf, Nelly Korda and the New U.S. Open Champion

Talking Points — LIV Golf, Nelly Korda and the New U.S. Open Champion

St. Louis natives Jay Williamson and podcast host Jay Delsing sit down to chat about golf's hot topics.
Jay Williamson, who played baseball and hockey for NCAA Division III Trinity College — but not golf — joins "Golf with Jay Delsing" to talk about what led him to becoming a professional golfer in 1990 and his ensuing career. 

Williamson and Delsing also discuss whether LIV Golf and the PGA Tour can coexist, the return of Nelly Korda and U.S. Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick.

To listen, click above. For more "Golf with Jay Delsing" episodes on the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.

