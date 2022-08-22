Skip to main content

Talking to Will Zalatoris' Sports and Nutrition Coach on a Healthy Golf Life

Zalatoris finally got his first win recently at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and his coach shares some of his favorite mantras.

Ann talks with Damon Goddard, sports and nutrition coach for FedEx St. Jude Championship winner Will Zalatoris. Learn what he's been working on with the second-year pro, how you can avoid injuries and prolong your golf life. With mantras including "Winning is a byproduct of work that no one sees" and "Movement is Medicine," you're bound to learn from one of the best in the sports conditioning and nutrition business.

To listen, click above. For more from the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.

