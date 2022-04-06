Skip to main content

Talking with Morning Read's Gary Van Sickle on the eve of the Masters

The longtime golf writer sits down with Ann Liguori to discuss Tiger Woods' decision to play, entertaining press conferences and much more.

Ann chats with Gary Van Sickle, golf columnist for Morning Read/SI.com, about Tiger's decision to play the Masters, the significance of Tiger's comeback from his near-fatal car accident in February 2021, as it compares to his 2019 Masters miraculous win; Phil Mickelson "going dark;" Jon Rahm's insightful press conferences and our picks to win.

Click the play button above to hear the conversation.

Tags
terms:
Phil MickelsonTiger Woods2022 Masters

ann-liguori-sports-innerview-logo
