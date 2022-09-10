The Story of the PGA Tour's Equipment Trailers

During a tournament week, Tour pros sometimes need their clubs tweaked or replaced. All it takes is a quick trip to the equipment hauler, which Jim Fickert knows all about because he helps build them out.

Jim Fickert, an account director for Craftsman Industries, is the man behind building out most of the equipment manufacturers' trailers for PGA Tour events. Fickert joins host Jay Delsing to talk trucks and the evolution of the equipment trailers.

