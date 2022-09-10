Skip to main content

The Story of the PGA Tour's Equipment Trailers

During a tournament week, Tour pros sometimes need their clubs tweaked or replaced. All it takes is a quick trip to the equipment hauler, which Jim Fickert knows all about because he helps build them out.
Golf with Jay Delsing - Article

Jim Fickert, an account director for Craftsman Industries, is the man behind building out most of the equipment manufacturers' trailers for PGA Tour events. Fickert joins host Jay Delsing to talk trucks and the evolution of the equipment trailers.  

For more "Golf with Jay Delsing" episodes on the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Tags
terms:
Jay Delsing

Golf with Jay Delsing - Article
Podcasts

The Story of the PGA Tour's Equipment Trailers

By Jay Delsing
Players begin a round in a shotgun start at the World Am.
News

For the 39th Year, the Myrtle Beach 'World Am' Put on a Show Unlike Anything Else in Golf

By John Schwarb
Luke Donald, of England, packs his bag while on course after learning that play at the BMW PGA Championship had been suspended due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
News

BMW PGA Championship Shortened to 54 Holes

By Bob Harig
Steven Alker
News

Journeyman Steven Alker Is Making the Absolute Most of His Time on Champions Tour

By Dan O'Neill
unnamed
Gear

These Fall Golf Releases Are Rooted in Tradition

By Morning Read Staff
Shop the latest golf shoes - trendy, stylish, cool - on Morning Read's pro shop.
Shop

Shop: 5 Golf Shoe Brands That are Trending and on Sale Now

By Morning Read Staff
441286-TitleistTSR_OnCourse_RGB_5-068e4a-original-1662045280
Gear

Titleist Goes Next Level With New TSR Drivers, Metalwoods

By Stuart Hall
Nasa Hataoka is shown playing in the 2021 Olympics for Japan.
News

Xiyu Lin Opens with 64; 14-year-old Shoots 70 in LPGA's Return to Cincinnati

By Associated Press
Musings on Sports podcast logo
Podcasts

Retracing a Lifetime of Great Moments With Broadcaster Dick Stockton

By Bob Bubka and Kelly Elbin