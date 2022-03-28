Listen: Tracy West's Insider's Look at Running the Valspar Championship

West is one of just two women to serve as tournament director of a PGA Tour event.

Host Ann Liguori interviews Tracy West, who, as tournament director for the Valspar Championship, is one of two female tournament directors for PGA Tour event.

Liguori and West discuss Sam Burns winning a second successive Valspar Championship by draining a 32-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole; what it's like running a PGA Tour event; her thoughts on talk of rival leagues luring players from the PGA Tour; and more.

