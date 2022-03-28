Skip to main content

Tracy West's Insider's Look at Running the Valspar Championship

West is one of just two women to serve as tournament director of a PGA Tour event.
Ann Liguori article image

Host Ann Liguori interviews Tracy West, who, as tournament director for the Valspar Championship, is one of two female tournament directors for PGA Tour event. 

Liguori and West discuss Sam Burns winning a second successive Valspar Championship by draining a 32-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole; what it's like running a PGA Tour event; her thoughts on talk of rival leagues luring players from the PGA Tour; and more.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

To listen, click above. For more "Sports Innerview" episodes on the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here

ann-liguori-sports-innerview-logo
Podcasts

Listen: Tracy West's Insider's Look at Running the Valspar Championship

By Ann Liguori1 minute ago
Woods-Weekly-Read
News

Weekly Read: The Mysterious Tiger Woods Hasn't Revealed His Masters Status

By Bob Harig2 hours ago
Augusta National Golf Club — Hole 11
News

Masters 11th Hole: Stats, History, Memorable Moments From Augusta National’s Par-4 ‘White Dogwood’

By Morning Read Staff2 hours ago
Golf with Jay Delsing - Article
Podcasts

Listen: Masters Minus Phil Mickelson Equals Surreal

By Jay Delsing3 hours ago
scheffler match play sunday
News

New World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler Wins Match Play, Takes Over Top Spot

By Associated Press16 hours ago
hideki-matsuyama-2021-masters-champion
News

Here Is Everyone In the 2022 Masters Field, So Far

By Max Marcovitch17 hours ago
ramey puntacana
News

Chad Ramey Battles Wind to Win Corales Puntacana Championship

By Associated Press17 hours ago
mcilroy masters
News

Rory McIlroy at Valero Texas Open Steering Clear of 'Masters Hype Train'

By Garrett JohnstonMar 27, 2022
kisner match play
News

Despite Kevin Kisner's Match Play Record, Ryder Cup Hasn't Wanted Him

By Mike PurkeyMar 26, 2022