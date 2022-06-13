Listen: USA Today's Christine Brennan Discusses LIV Golf, Phil Mickelson, U.S. Open

Skip to main content

USA Today's Christine Brennan Discusses LIV Golf, Phil Mickelson, U.S. Open

Host Ann Liguori sits down with the longtime commentator and covers many issues around the hot-button LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Ann Liguori connects with USA Today columnist, ABC News and CNN commentator Christine Brennan on the Saudi-funded LIV Golf, sportswashing, greed vs. morality, the USGA's decision on allowing Phil Mickelson and other LIV Golf players into the U.S. Open and much more.

To listen, click above. For more from the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.

