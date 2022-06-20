Skip to main content

USGA CEO Mike Whan on His First U.S. Open Week, LIV Eligibility, and More

The former LPGA commissioner experienced his first U.S. Open as head of the USGA, and covered a number of topics with host Ann Liguori.

Mike Whan, CEO of the USGA, shares his highlights of U.S. Open week, his first as CEO, and the rich history of The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. He also expands on the USGA's reasoning on allowing LIV Golf players to play this year and what would have to change in that landscape for USGA to deny those players from playing in the 2023 U.S. Open, along with a hypothetical LPGA twist on the issue.

The former LPGA commissioner also explains what distinguishes the LPGA and PGA Tour from other sports organizations; and about the USGA development program now in the works.

To listen, click above. For more from the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Tags
terms:
USGAMike Whan2022 U.S. Open

ann-liguori-sports-innerview-logo
Podcasts

Listen: USGA CEO Mike Whan on His First U.S. Open Week, LIV Eligibility, and More

By Ann Liguorijust now
Fitz-Trophy
News

Why Matt Fitzpatrick's U.S. Open Trophy Engraving Took So Long

By Alex Miceli11 hours ago
Matt Fitzpatrick celebrates his 2022 U.S. Open win with caddie Billy Foster.
News

Matt Fitzpatrick's First Major Triumph Wasn't the Only One Celebrated at the U.S. Open

By Bob Harig11 hours ago
Jon Rahm hits a shot in the final round of the 2022 U.S. Open.
News

Jon Rahm's Bid to Defend His U.S. Open Title Vanishes in Frustrating Sunday

By Stephanie Apstein12 hours ago
Matt Fitzpatrick holds the 2022 U.S. Open trophy after his victory on Sunday, June 19, 2022.
News

Matt Fitzpatrick Found Joy In the Suffering, and His Reward Is the U.S. Open Title

By Michael Rosenberg12 hours ago
Commentary
Collin Morikawa is pictured in the third round of the 2022 U.S. Open.
News

Collin Morikawa Finds Reason to Smile Again After Sunday's 11-Shot Swing

By Alex Miceli13 hours ago
Shop Matt Fitzpatrick's 2022 U.S. Open winning gear and look, from Titleist and PING golf clubs to Skechers golf shoes.
Shop

Winner's Bag: Inside Matt Fitzpatrick's Gear and Apparel at U.S. Open

By Morning Read Staff13 hours ago
Matt Fitzpatrick is pictured in the final round of the 2022 U.S. Open.
News

Matt Fitzpatrick Claims Another Championship at The Country Club

By Associated Press13 hours ago
Scottie Scheffler won the 2022 Masters.
News

2022 PGA Tour Schedule: Complete Dates, Winners, Purses

By Morning Read Staff13 hours ago