Listen: USGA CEO Mike Whan on His First U.S. Open Week, LIV Eligibility, and More

The former LPGA commissioner experienced his first U.S. Open as head of the USGA, and covered a number of topics with host Ann Liguori.

Mike Whan, CEO of the USGA, shares his highlights of U.S. Open week, his first as CEO, and the rich history of The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. He also expands on the USGA's reasoning on allowing LIV Golf players to play this year and what would have to change in that landscape for USGA to deny those players from playing in the 2023 U.S. Open, along with a hypothetical LPGA twist on the issue.

The former LPGA commissioner also explains what distinguishes the LPGA and PGA Tour from other sports organizations; and about the USGA development program now in the works.

