Skip to main content

Visiting with Johnnie-O Clothing Founder John O'Donnell

Host Ann Liguori visits with the clothing company founder to discuss its origins as well as his history in the game from college to Golf Channel.

Ann visits with John O'Donnell, the founder of johnnie-O Apparel, and talks about his long history in the sport including playing golf at UCLA and working as an executive with Golf Channel. He also shares why he started the apparel line, stories about his brother, actor Chris O'Donnell, and his hole-in-one at Royal Portrush.

To listen, click above. For more from the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Tags
terms:
John O'DonnellAnn Liguori

ann-liguori-sports-innerview-logo
Podcasts

Listen: Visiting with Johnnie-O Clothing Founder John O'Donnell

By Ann Liguori25 seconds ago
Jerry Kelly watches a shot at the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii.
News

Jerry Kelly Prevails in Canada for Third Win of Season on PGA Tour Champions

By Associated Press10 hours ago
Greg Norman is pictured in front of a LIV Golf sign in photo including the Weekly Read logo.
News

The Legal Fight Between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour Is Here, and It's Ugly

By Bob Harig12 hours ago
Weekly Read
Joohyung Kim pumps his fist after winning the 2022 Wyndham Championship.
News

Joohyung Kim Takes It All With a Closing 61 at the Wyndham Championship

By Associated Press14 hours ago
Scottie Scheffler won the 2022 Masters.
News

2021-22 PGA Tour Schedule: Complete Dates, Winners, Purses

By Morning Read Staff15 hours ago
Joohyung Kim is pictured on Saturday at the 2022 Wyndham Championship.
News

2022 Wyndham Championship Final Payouts: Joohyung Kim Wins $1,314,000

By Morning Read Staff15 hours ago
Ashleigh Buhai is pictured at the 2022 Women's British Open.
News

Ashleigh Buhai Wins Women's British Open on Fourth Playoff Hole

By Associated Press15 hours ago
Jennifer Kupcho (center) jumps in to Poppies Pond with her husband Jay Monahan (right) and her caddie David Eller after winning the Chevron Championship.
News

The Updated 2022 LPGA Schedule, with Dates, Winners, Purses

By Morning Read Staff16 hours ago
News

Brandon Wu Walks Off With Hole-Out Eagle as the Horn Sounds to Suspend Wyndham Championship

By Morning Read StaffAug 6, 2022