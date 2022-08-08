Listen: Visiting with Johnnie-O Clothing Founder John O'Donnell

Host Ann Liguori visits with the clothing company founder to discuss its origins as well as his history in the game from college to Golf Channel.

Ann visits with John O'Donnell, the founder of johnnie-O Apparel, and talks about his long history in the sport including playing golf at UCLA and working as an executive with Golf Channel. He also shares why he started the apparel line, stories about his brother, actor Chris O'Donnell, and his hole-in-one at Royal Portrush.

