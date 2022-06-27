Visiting With Simon Farnaby, Screenplay Writer of Golf's Newest Movie

The film 'Phantom of the Open' is a one-of-a-kind golf story that made Maurice Flitcroft a folk hero to many.

Ann visits with Simon Farnaby, the screenplay writer of the film "Phantom of the Open," a true story based on amateur golfer Maurice Flitcroft, a crane operator from Northern England, who pursues his dream of playing in the British Open despite being a beginner golfer. The movie details his adventures using disguises and aliases to sneak into the Open, while being banned by the R&A. Flitcroft became a folk hero to many.

