Why are LIV Scores So Low? The Golf Show 2.0 Searches for Answers

The hosts discuss another week of LIV Golf dominating the headlines, plus Gary Van Sickle reveals his cheeky "Barky" awards.

Co-hosts Kathy Bissell and Gary Van Sickle discuss LIV Golf's exciting finish in Boston; Dustin Johnson's first victory in 19 months; why LIV Golfers seem to be shooting low, low scores; and how LIV Golf is once again winning the battle for headlines.

They also present Van Sickle's end-of-season awards, "The Barkys," off-kilter looks at notable events such as Leading Man of the Year, The ReTigerment Plan Award, Best Performance By a Mullet, Leftfielder of the Year, The Golden Rake, The Four Jacks Award and Most Delicious Player—you'll never guess who.

Hit the play button above to watch the hosts reboot their old golf show from the 1990s, and look for more from The Golf Show 2.0 coming soon. 

