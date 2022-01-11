Why Caddying For Bryson DeChambeau Is the 'Coolest Thing in the World'

Brian Zeigler joins John Rathouz on the 'Under the Strap' podcast to talk about why he left instruction to carry the (heavy) bag for Bryson DeChambeau, Chris Como and more.

Bryson DeChambeau’s caddie Brian Zeigler joins John Rathouz on the latest 'Under the Strap' podcast, where he tells us about his background as a teaching pro — which is how he came to meet DeChambeau in 2018. Initially, Zeigler wasn’t sure he wanted to leave teaching behind, but couldn’t pass up the chance to caddie for a top-5 player in the world. He was surprised how quickly DeChambeau let him into the decision-making process, especially since their first event together was no less than the Open Championship.

Zeigler talked about the things he does on the road, how DeChambeau’s work ethic is second to none, the work that goes into dialing in equipment being in unchartered waters with swing speed and a whole lot more, including the weight of DeChambeau’s bag, which will make your back hurt.