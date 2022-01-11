Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ShopNewsTravelInstructionGearGamblingVideosPodcastsHobbiesOur Team
Search

Why Caddying For Bryson DeChambeau Is the 'Coolest Thing in the World'

Brian Zeigler joins John Rathouz on the 'Under the Strap' podcast to talk about why he left instruction to carry the (heavy) bag for Bryson DeChambeau, Chris Como and more.

Bryson DeChambeau’s caddie Brian Zeigler joins John Rathouz on the latest 'Under the Strap' podcast, where he tells us about his background as a teaching pro — which is how he came to meet DeChambeau in 2018. Initially, Zeigler wasn’t sure he wanted to leave teaching behind, but couldn’t pass up the chance to caddie for a top-5 player in the world. He was surprised how quickly DeChambeau let him into the decision-making process, especially since their first event together was no less than the Open Championship.

Zeigler talked about the things he does on the road, how DeChambeau’s work ethic is second to none, the work that goes into dialing in equipment being in unchartered waters with swing speed and a whole lot more, including the weight of DeChambeau’s bag, which will make your back hurt.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Under The Strap
Podcasts

Why Caddying For Bryson DeChambeau Is the 'Coolest Thing in the World'

1 minute ago
Tom Watson, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player together at the 2016 Masters.
News

Tom Watson Will Be Honorary Masters Starter With Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player

17 minutes ago
Course of Life Podcast
Podcasts

Hear From Actor, Musician and Golfer Johnny Dowers on 'Course of Life'

24 minutes ago
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.
News

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan Might Have the Most Thankless Job in Golf

1 hour ago
PGA Tour 2K
News

What's Next For Golf Video Games, From Tiger's New Deal to EA Sports' Return

1 hour ago
Sungjae
News

Betting Odds, Favorites and Sleeper Picks for the Sony Open

4 hours ago
Kingsmill_River_H16
News

Why Kingsmill's Courses Are Anything but Vanilla

7 hours ago
Golf with Jay Delsing - Article
News

When Jim Nantz, Bob Costas Take the Mic, You Should Listen

18 hours ago
Kevin Na plays the 2019 Colonial Invitational.
News

Kevin Na, Maybe Golf's Most Underrated Player, Is Back to Defend His Title at Waialae

Jan 10, 2022