Listen: Why Push Carts Can Help Some Players Go Lower

Listen to 'Course of Life' hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell share their golf revelations, including how the push cart can help your score.

It's a vacation week for hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell, so they share some golf revelations — like how a push cart can help your game — and are impressed by the early success of Beefy Bryson DeChambeau at the Professional Long Drivers Association World Championships.

Hit the play button above to listen.

More highlights from this episode:

For the next PGA Tour event, the Shriners Open Las Vegas, Alex makes some random picks without knowing the true field yet.

In Tuned In, Michael is watching a documentary called "Nuts!", while Alex is watching a new network show, "Ordinary Joe."

This week's guest keeps the vacation vibes going in the Florida Keys and Bahamas. Alex chats with Clay and Stephanie Cowart, hosts of the "Life By the Bow" YouTube channel.