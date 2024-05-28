Police: Grayson Murray Found Inside a Florida Residence, No Apparent Foul Play
Grayson Murray returned to Florida following his withdrawal Friday from the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, and was found inside a residence in Palm Beach Gardens around 11 a.m. on Saturday, according a statement from the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department.
Murray, 30, who won twice on the PGA Tour including earlier this year at the Sony Open in Hawaii, took his own life, according to a statement released by his parents Sunday. The police statement said there was no apparent foul play and no other information would be released to the public.
The golfer had withdrawn after 16 holes of the second round at Colonial Country Club and told playing partner Peter Malnati that he was ill.
Murray had spoken openly earlier this year about his issues with alcohol addiction and was upbeat about trying to help others. He had seemingly turned his life around and found success on the course after several years of struggling.
Last year, Murray won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour to earn his PGA Tour card for 2024, and immediately won his first event in Honolulu, making a 40-footer to defeat Keegan Bradley and Ben An.
That victory earned him a place in his first Masters as well as all of the remaining signature events for this year. He had made the cut at the PGA Championship the week prior to his death and was exempt for the U.S. Open in two weeks.