Report: Greg Norman Could Be Out as LIV Golf CEO, Yet Remain With the League
Greg Norman has been the face of LIV Golf since the controversial rival golf tour came into being nearly three years ago.
But Norman could see his role diminished or simply have some of his duties reassigned according to a Sports Business Journal report that said he could be replaced as LIV Golf’s Chief Executive Officer.
When Norman was introduced as part of LIV Golf Investments back in late November 2021, he took on the titles of commissioner and CEO of what is now the LIV Golf League.
He has maintained those front-facing roles as LIV Golf has completed three seasons but during much of the past two years there has been talk of some sort of alliance with the PGA Tour through LIV’s backer, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.
Citing sources, Sports Business Journal reported that the PIF has hired a London-based search firm called Odgers Berndston to find a replacement for Norman in the CEO role.
If a new CEO is hired, it is unclear what Norman’s role with LIV Golf would be but he is expected to stay with the league, possibly remaining as commissioner.
Sports Business Journal reported that the search firm has been working on this for months and one of the people it contacted was Brett Yormark, the commissioner of the Big 12 conference.
Reached by Sports Illustrated, Yormark said the call “lasted about five minutes” because he is not interested in moving on from his current position.
LIV Golf declined to comment.
Norman, 69, recently spent time in Europe scouting potential future tournament sites for LIV Golf events. He has been prominent at tournament sites and on LIV broadcasts and it is unlikely that the PIF would push aside the Hall of Fame golfer, especially given the credibility they believe he gave them in the early going.
The 20-time PGA Tour winner has steadfastly maintained that he has no role in any negotiations between the PIF and the PGA Tour. Despite those ongoing talks, LIV Golf has proceeded to plan for the future.
In recent months, LIV has hired numerous executives, including chief marketing officer Adam Harter, who was most recently PepsiCo’s senior vice president of media, sports & entertainment.
LIV also hired a chief financial officer, David Phillips, who came from Equinox Group; an EVP, head of events, Ross Hallett, who most recently worked as head of golf events EMA for IMG; and an EVP, head of team business operations Katie O’Reilly, previously the chief revenue officer for the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers. LIV also hired a head of human resources and a new executive vice president to run its London office.
Last month, it announced the hiring of Ilana Finley as its chief communication officer, hiring her from Nike.
The league is about to embark on its offseason “free agency” period. It has announced the first four events of its 2025 schedule, all in international markets.