Report: LIV Golf in Discussions Again With Official World Golf Ranking
The Official World Golf Ranking has re-opened discussions with LIV Golf for the league to receive world ranking points for their events, according to a report by Sportico.
LIV originally applied for world ranking points in July 2022, less than a month after it launched its first event. The request was officially denied by the OWGR in October 2023, with the organization citing several issues with LIV's application.
Peter Dawson, the chairman of the OWGR board of directors, mentioned LIV's “locked” 48-man fields and its limited qualification process as major roadblocks for receiving points.
In the two years since the application was denied, the LIV fields have increased from 48 players to 54 and it has added a “promotions event” that awards a limited number of spots in the LIV Golf League (e.g., one spot for the 2025 season, reduced from three in 2024). It also offers exemptions to International Series events on the Asian Tour for top finishers.
In 2024, LIV Golf responded to the OWGR by officially rescinding its application for OWGR points.
In a letter, former CEO and commissioner Greg Norman stated that “a resolution which protects the accuracy, credibility and integrity of the OWGR rankings no longer exists.”
New leadership may also have played a role in the talks between LIV and the OWGR being re-opened. In January, LIV announced that Scott O'Neil, who had worked previously as the CEO of the Philadelphia 76ers from 2013 to 2021, would replace Norman. In his first few months, O'Neil has tried to strengthen the relationship between LIV and the governing bodies of professional golf.
The OWGR is also under new leadership, as Trevor Immelman replaced Peter Dawson as the chair of the OWGR in January.
The slide for LIV players in the OWGR has been drastic. Players such as Dustin Johnson (722nd), Paul Casey (949th), Phil Mickelson (1,056th) and many others have fallen so far it’s difficult to see a path for them to ever climb back.
In February, the USGA announced that an exemption category would be created for a top-three player on the LIV Golf points list not otherwise exempt to earn a spot in the U.S. Open. A spot was secured by Joaquin Niemann after his win last week at LIV Mexico City, his third of the season. The British Open will also award a spot to a LIV player based on the league’s points list.
With tensions seeming to cool between LIV Golf and the governing bodies, sorting out LIV’s ongoing battle with the OWGR may be the next order or business.