Report: PGA Tour Returning to Austin in 2026 Amid Schedule Changes

The WGC-Dell Match Play in Austin was canceled after 2023, but the Tour is reportedly returning to the city next fall.

Max Schreiber

The PGA Tour is reportedly returning to Austin in 2026.
Changes are coming to the PGA Tour’s schedule in 2026

And that will include a return to Austin. 

According to the Sports Business Journal, a new event in the market will be added to the 2026 FedEx Fall stretch, with sources revealing it’ll be played at the Omni Barton Creek Resort and Spa. A title sponsor has not been announced. 

The Tour contested the WGC-Dell Match Play at Austin Country Club from 2016 to 2023. 

The Austin tournament will be a second new wrinkle to the Tour’s fall schedule, as the Mexico Open is also moving to an autumn spot next year with the inception of the Miami Championship at Doral in the spring. 

This season, there are currently seven FedEx Fall tournaments, with the euthanization of the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas. 

The fall series is an opportunity for players outside the top 50 in FedEx Cup points to either earn spots in two signature events next season, retain their status by finishing in the top 100 in FedEx Cup points, or claim conditional status by finishing in the top 125.

