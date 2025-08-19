2026 PGA Tour Schedule Announced, Including a Signature Event at Trump Doral
The 2026 PGA Tour schedule has been released.
The majority of it is similar to 2025; however, there are a few significant changes.
First, the season will begin a week later than usual, with the Sentry in Hawaii on Jan. 8 instead of starting on New Year’s Day, which falls on the prior Thursday.
Second, the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines will return to being played on Thursday-Sunday. The past few years, it was Wednesday-Saturday to avoid conflicting with the NFL’s conference championships and CBS play-by-play voice Jim Nantz broadcasted the tournament remotely from the site of the AFC Championship. With the later start to the season, though, the American Express will be played against the NFL’s conference championships, and the Farmers will be during the off week before the Super Bowl.
That also means the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be contested two weeks later than usual—in this case, the week following the Super Bowl—to keep the WM Phoenix Open the week of the big game.
But the biggest tweak to the season is the addition of a tournament at Trump National Doral in Miami, which has hosted LIV Golf events in recent years. The PGA Tour played annually at the Blue Monster from 1962 through 2016. Now, it’ll be played as a $20 million signature event from April 30 to June 3, bumping the number of signature tournaments to nine. As a result, the Mexico Open will move to the PGA Tour fall series.
The addition of the Doral event, which is still searching for a title sponsor, means there will be two signature events plus a major in a row: Doral, the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow and the PGA Championship. Playing a top-tier event the week before or after a major championship is a divisive topic among players on Tour, as Sports Illustrated reported earlier this year.
To make room for Doral, the CJ Cup Byron Nelson is moving to late May to immediately after the PGA Championship and before the Charles Schwab Challenge, meaning a two-week stay for the Tour in the Dallas metroplex.
It’s worth noting, too, that the Masters and RBC Heritage are signature events and the only tournament between them at the Doral tournament is the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. For many players, that’ll be at least five events in six weeks.
Also, the Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club will move from June to July, and the Corales Puntacana Championship will now be played opposite the British Open, with the euthanization of the Barracuda Championship