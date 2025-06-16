Robert MacIntyre Had a Classy Reaction to J.J. Spaun’s Unreal Putt to Win U.S. Open
Robert MacIntyre allowed himself to dream that he might win the U.S. Open on Sunday at Oakmont. Then when that dream was crushed by a heroic 63-foot putt on the 18th hole by champion J.J. Spaun, MacIntyre did everything but tip his cap.
Seated in the clubhouse watching Spaun on the 18th green, MacIntyre's reaction to Spaun's championship winning putt took place in front of a number of cameras, including NBC's. After Spaun made that unbelievable putt MacIntyre clapped, said "wow," and put his hands up as if to say there's nothing you can do about that.
MacIntyre fired a two-under round of 68 on Sunday with birdies on 9, 14 and 17 to get him into the clubhouse with a piece of the lead in the early evening. The 28-year old Scottish golfer now has four top-10 finishes in major championships. Last year he didn't even make the cut at Pinehurst.
With the second place finish MacIntyre walked away with more than $2.3 million.