Rory McIlroy in Rare Air Winning AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am For 27th PGA Tour Win
After his third-round 65 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Rory McIlroy told CBS’s Amanda Balionis that he wasn’t sure he’d ever won in California.
That’s not true, as the four-time major champion claimed the 2015 WGC-Cadillac Match Play at TPC Harding Park.
A decade later, however, McIlroy can now say he’s won a stroke-play event in the Golden State.
The 35-year-old Northern Irishman won at Pebble Beach—one of golf’s most prestigious venues—by two strokes over his Ryder Cup teammate, Shane Lowry. McIlroy finished at 21 under.
McIlroy started the final round T2 with Lowry, one stroke back of Sepp Straka, who won the American Express two weeks ago.
Straka faltered with a final-round 72, but the leaderboard remained crowded for most of the front nine, with Lucas Glover, Justin Rose, Tom Kim, Cam Davis and Russell Henley vying for a come-from-behind victory.
McIlroy, though, took a lead he wouldn’t relinquish with a birdie on No. 10 and extended it to two strokes with a birdie on No. 12.
The nail in the coffin was an eagle on the 571-yard, par-5 14th. With an aggressive line over the trees, McIlroy smashed his tee shot 339 yards and then hit a 7-iron 229 yards to reach the green in two. He sank his 26-foot eagle putt for a four-stroke lead and then added a birdie on the ensuing hole for good measure.
Roughly an hour later, McIlroy notched his second California win and became a 27-time winner on the PGA Tour. The last player to earn 27 Tour victories was Phil Mickelson at the 2005 PGA Championship.