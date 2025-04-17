Rory McIlroy’s Career Grand Slam Celebrated With Message on United Kingdom Mail
Letters postmarked in the United Kingdom from Tuesday through Thursday were stamped with a special message celebrating Rory McIlroy’s victory on Sunday at the Masters.
McIlroy, who is from the small town of Holywood in Northern Ireland, captured his fifth major title in dramatic fashion with a playoff victory over England’s Justin Rose.
The victory meant McIlroy completed the career Grand Slam and joined only Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as players to win all four majors of the modern era: the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and British Open.
“Congratulations, Rory McIlroy, on completing your career Grand Slam!” the postmark reads.
McIlroy became the first player to achieve the feat since Woods in 2000.
Prior to that, the last was Nicklaus in 1966, when he captured the Open at Muirfield. A year prior Player won the U.S. Open at Bellerive to win the fourth of the four majors.
Hogan in 1953 (the Open) and Sarazen (the Masters) in 1935 were unaware of the history they were making as the feat was not celebrated then.
McIlroy is skipping this week’s RBC Heritage, a PGA Tour signature event. He is scheduled to return next week in New Orleans for the Zurich Classic, a team event he won last year with Shane Lowry.
Now a winner of 29 events on the PGA Tour, McIlroy has three victories this year including the Masters. He also won at Pebble Beach and the Players Championship.