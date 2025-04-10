SI

Rory McIlroy’s Daughter Poppy Made the Best Putt You’ll See at Augusta National

Putt like Poppy.

Tyler Lauletta

Rory McIlroy’s daughter Poppy sinks incredible putt at Augusta National.
Rory McIlroy’s daughter Poppy sinks incredible putt at Augusta National. / @TheMasters / X

This week the best golfers in the world will attempt to do the near-impossible—tame the treacherous greens of Augusta National.

No event on the golf calendar strikes fear into the hearts of putters quite like the undulating greens of the most iconic course in the sport.

But during the Par 3 Contest on Wednesday, one brave golfer laughed in the face of the scariest greens in golf: Poppy McIlroy.

The ferocious 4-year-old was up against an absolutely terrifying downhill, double-, possibly even triple-winding putt. With a bit of guidance from Shane Lowry, the younger McIlroy lined up her shot, and ever-so-delicately tapped the ball to get it rolling down the right line.

Check this out.

That’s the type of putt every golfer dreams of hitting at Augusta National, and Poppy McIlroy pulled it off without a moment’s hesitation.

Maybe the green-reading ability runs in the family.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tyler Lauletta
TYLER LAULETTA

Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News Team/team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.

Home/Golf