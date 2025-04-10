Rory McIlroy’s Daughter Poppy Made the Best Putt You’ll See at Augusta National
This week the best golfers in the world will attempt to do the near-impossible—tame the treacherous greens of Augusta National.
No event on the golf calendar strikes fear into the hearts of putters quite like the undulating greens of the most iconic course in the sport.
But during the Par 3 Contest on Wednesday, one brave golfer laughed in the face of the scariest greens in golf: Poppy McIlroy.
The ferocious 4-year-old was up against an absolutely terrifying downhill, double-, possibly even triple-winding putt. With a bit of guidance from Shane Lowry, the younger McIlroy lined up her shot, and ever-so-delicately tapped the ball to get it rolling down the right line.
Check this out.
That’s the type of putt every golfer dreams of hitting at Augusta National, and Poppy McIlroy pulled it off without a moment’s hesitation.
Maybe the green-reading ability runs in the family.