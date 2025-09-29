SI

Rory McIlroy Did Something Awesome for Keegan Bradley’s Kids After Ryder Cup Win

Andy Nesbitt

Rory McIlroy shared a nice moment with Keegan Bradley's kids shortly after the Ryder Cup ended on Sunday.
Rory McIlroy had himself quite a week at the Ryder Cup. The No. 2 player in the world went 3-1-1 in his five matches, he was called just about every bad word in the book by U.S. fans at Bethpage Black, and in the end he was able to celebrate Team Europe's 15-13 win on the road with lots of champagne and laughs.

He also did something pretty classy following Sunday's thrilling finish as he was seen spending a nice moment with Keegan Bradley's young sons, Logan and Cooper.

Bradley, of course, was Team USA's captain who wanted nothing more than to lead his team to a win on home soil. Instead, that didn't go as planned and many of Bradley's decisions from the event will be questioned for quite some time.

But Bradley and his sons will never forget what McIlroy did for them on Sunday night.

Check this out:

Now that is pretty cool to see.

Team Europe has now won two straight Ryder Cups and will look to make it three in a row in 2027 when the event is played in Ireland. You have to think McIlroy will once again play a pivotal role in that one, too.

