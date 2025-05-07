Why Rory McIlroy Got Emotional With Parents After Masters Win
For Rory McIlroy, winning the Masters and completing the career Grand Slam was bigger than a green jacket.
It was a chance to celebrate a milestone with his family.
A few days after his triumph in Augusta, McIlroy, his wife and daughter, went to his native homeland in Northern Ireland and spent time with his parents.
“It was amazing going home,” McIlroy said Wednesday at the Truist Championship. “I didn’t want any fanfare. I didn’t want to—I tried to keep it as private as possible. I just wanted to see my parents and the people that were closest to me, and we had a really nice two days.”
And the emotions poured out.
“With my dad, like I never get that emotional with my dad,” McIlroy said. “It was great. It was great to see him. Then when I saw my mom, I—yeah, we were both a mess for a few minutes.”
Why?
“Look, as an only child, I have a bond,” the 36-year-old. “I’m lucky, and I know a lot of people feel this, that they have a close bond with their parents, but I think as time goes on and I'm getting a little older, I realize that they’re not going to be around forever. It means even more that they were still around to be able to see me complete the slam and fulfill those dreams.”
It’s those moments that make historic wins like McIlroy’s even more special.