Rory McIlroy Watched the Unlikeliest of Movies Night Before Winning Players Championship
Rory McIlroy breezed to victory in a three-hole playoff against J.J. Spaun at the Players Championship on Monday, and it may be thanks to a very chill Sunday spent kicking back and watching an Anne Hathaway classic.
Before turning in for the night, McIlroy revealed that he fired up a little The Devil Wears Prada.
The 2006 classic has many aspirational and inspirational messages just as applicable to the fashion industry as they are to the course. Anything McIlroy was able to glean, though, had to come from the beginning of the movie as he did not see it through to completion.
McIlroy is enjoying a red-hot start to the PGA Tour season, notching his second victory of the year after cruising to the winner's circle at Pebble Beach in early February. Whatever he is doing seems to be working so perhaps there's a new tradition here.