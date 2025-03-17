Rory McIlroy Wins Players Championship Playoff As J.J. Spaun’s Hopes Sink at 17
Drama abounded this Players Championship—on and off the course.
There was controversy, dissension, carnage, frustration and a Sunday storm with a four-hour delay that extended the event another day for a David-and-Goliath playoff.
In the end, Rory McIlroy, a part of it all, prevailed at the diabolical TPC Sawgrass.
The 35-year-old Northern Irishman fended off J.J. Spaun in a three-hole-aggregate playoff Monday morning on St. Patrick’s Day for his 28th PGA Tour win and second at the Players.
Starting the brisk, windy Monday on the par-4 16th, the world No. 2 got off to a fast start with a birdie while Spaun, a 34-year-old looking for his second win in 227 starts, hit his second shot into the greenside bunker en route to a par.
Next, they went to the famous par-3 17th, where many past Players Championships have been won and lost—and that was the case again this year. Spaun splashed hit his daunting tee shot after McIlroy plopped his safely on the island green. Spaun carded a triple and McIlroy made bogey with a three-putt.
Heading to the closing par-4, the 75th hole of the tournament almost felt like a formality as McIlroy led by three strokes. Both sliced their drives, but McIlroy’s bogey was still enough to secure him the title and put him 20th on the all-time PGA Tour wins list, tied with Leo Diegel and Paul Runyan.
Circling back to Sunday, Spaun held the 54-hole lead by one stroke over world No. 251 Bud Cauley after whipping winds bloated nearly everyone’s scorecards Saturday. McIlroy, meanwhile, was four back of the lead entering the final round, but he rapidly jumped to the top of the leaderboard on Sunday with a birdie and an eagle in his first two holes.
Nine holes in, the two were tied at 11 under, following Spaun’s controversial yet legal ruling that led to a birdie. Then, due to lightning, the horn blew with McIlroy clinging to a one-stroke lead.
Play resumed nearly four hours later at 5:15 p.m. ET, and McIlroy’s lead was extended to three in just eight minutes.
Spaun would gain a few strokes back, keeping McIlroy’s comfort non-existent, and eventually re-tied the lead. Fighting daylight to finish, both parred their 72nd hole to send the event to a playoff but would need an extra day to decide the champion.
The extended week began turbulently for McIlroy. During a practice round Tuesday, he hooked his tee shot into the water on the par-4 18th and was heckled by a University of Texas college golfer, referencing McIlroy’s final-round collapse at the 2011 Masters. McIlroy took the heckler’s phone and walked away.
The moment went viral, evoking debate amongst the general public on how the situation was handled. When the media asked McIlroy about it following Round 1, he admitted he didn’t want to discuss it and refused to answer any further questions. It was one of multiple contentious interactions between reporters and players this week.
But after 75 holes, McIlroy withstood all the obstacles and ended the tournament victorious—exactly how he hoped, even if it meant waiting one more day to hoist the trophy in Ponte Vedra Beach.
Out of all the storylines this Players Championship, that’s likely what everyone will remember.