Rory McIlroy Returns, Calls Masters ‘An Amazing Few Days’
There’s been little time for golf, and that is understandable given what Rory McIlroy accomplished at the Masters and the ensuing days of celebration and reflection.
He and his family went to London to visit a new home they are building, then up to Northern Ireland to visit his parents, family and other friends for a few days before returning to Florida on Sunday.
“I could barely get out of bed on Monday,” McIlroy said as he returns for this week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he defends his two-man team title with Shane Lowry.
McIlroy said there’s been considerable reaction to his playoff victory over Justin Rose that saw him win a fifth major championship and complete the career Grand Slam.
“It’s been an amazing few days after,’ McIlroy said at a news conference at TPC Louisiana. “To be able to reflect on it and everything that happened and the magnitude of everything. I think the big thing for me is how the whole journey sort of resonated with people. That’s been absolutely amazing. It’s not every day you get to fulfill one of your lifelong goals and dreams. And I’ve just really tried to enjoy everything that comes along with that.”
McIlroy said he spoke to two presidents—he didn’t name them—the day after his victory and heard from numerous people, many outside of golf.
“People reaching out from all walks of life,” he said. “Sports, entertainment, culture. People you would never even think that would watch golf or know what’s going on. That was very, very humbling. I think people can see themselves in the struggle at times and everything you try and get out of yourself and that journey. I think people watching someone finally get it done for a decade plus ... it resonated with a lot of people.”
Of the six people who have achieved the career Grand Slam, McIlroy had by far the longest wait to achieve it. Neither Gene Sarazen (1935) nor Ben Hogan (1953) knew they were even playing for it. Gary Player has said he did when he won the U.S. Open in 1965. Jack Nicklaus (1966 British Open) has been indifferent.
Tiger Woods did it quickly, winning the British Open in 2000 weeks after winning the U.S. Open, having already won the other two majors. Both Nicklaus and Woods own each of the four majors a minimum of three times.
When it was over, Lowry was among the first to greet McIlroy, knowing the difficulty of the journey. He had a tough final round and tied for 42nd.
“It was the weirdest day ever for me,” Lowry said. “I got off to a decent start and I’m sort of thinking, Masters Sunday. Justin Rose is in the group in front of me doing what he’s doing [Rose made 10 birdies and shot 66]. Very strange and ended up being a bad day.
“Then you get to watch one of your really close friends do what he did. I was out of it and watching leaderboards ... I had to deal with my own disappointment first and went to the locker room. After that I’m just happy for him. I know what he’s been through certainly the last 10 years, the pressure has been put on him and he had to deal with the disappointment.
“It was a great day for golf. At the end of the day it’s history.”
McIlroy said he had work to do to get ready for the tournament that begins Wednesday.
But he said the format is perfect to come back to and that “we had good positive vibes from last year.”
Since that victory, McIlroy has five worldwide wins and 14 top-10 finishes.
And while he might not be at his best this week, he will have another event in two weeks—the Truist Championship, where he is the defending champion—to gather himself before the PGA Championship a week later at Quail Hollow.
“I do think that whole day on Sunday at Augusta … I don’t think I’ll have to play a harder round in my life,” said McIlroy, who was two ahead to start the day, went four ahead through 10 holes, then trailed after 14 before bogeying the final hole to fall into a playoff with Rose. “I certainly don’t want to be placed back on that 15th tee box on Sunday. That gives me confidence and I can always draw back on that experience.”