Rory McIlroy Sends Video to Walker Cup Team, Makes Bold Ryder Cup Claim
Ahead of their quest to win the Walker Cup at Cypress Point, Team Europe received a surprise message.
It came from Rory McIlroy.
According to Golf Channel, the five-time major champion, who was on Europe’s losing Walker Cup team in 2007, sent a minute-long video to the 2025 Great Britain and Ireland squad. And in the motivational speech, McIlroy referenced winning the 2012 Ryder Cup, known as the “Miracle at Medinah,” on U.S. soil, something Europe has a chance to do in both the Walker and Ryder Cups this year.
“As someone who played a Walker Cup and wasn’t able to quite get it done, and then to go on to play Ryder Cups and be able to beat the Yanks in their own backyard, nothing feels better,” said McIlroy, who will play in his eighth Ryder Cup later this month at Bethpage Black in New York.
McIlroy capped his message with a bold prediction:
“Please beat them because I know we’re going to beat them at Bethpage,” the Northern Irishman said.
Entering the final day of the biennial matches, the U.S. has a one-point lead over Europe.