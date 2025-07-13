SI

Rory McIlroy Shifts Focus to British Open After Best Finish Since Masters in Scotland

The world No. 2 finished runner-up at the Genesis Scottish Open, gaining momentum for next week's British Open in his native homeland.

Max Schreiber

Rory McIlroy finished runner-up at the Genesis Scottish Open, gaining momentum entering the British Open. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Ahead of the U.S. Open, Rory McIlroy admitted he has “no idea” what his new career goal is. He had accomplished everything he set out to do by winning the Masters to complete the career Grand Slam

But heading into next week’s British Open, it seems his hunger is back. 

McIlroy, the world No. 2, finished T2 at the Genesis Scottish Open, two strokes back of champion Chris Gotterup, for his best result since the Masters. 

“It’s been a great week,” McIlroy said after a final-round 68. “I’m really happy with where my game is, the way I played over the weekend, the shots that I hit, how I controlled my ball flight. It has been a great week. Missing the trophy, that’s about it.”

Starting Sunday tied for the lead, the 36-year-old Northern Irishman feels he left opportunities on the putting surface. In the final round, he ranked 28th in the field in strokes-gained putting at the Renaissance Club. Yet, he doesn’t think it’s all his fault. 

“The conditions, it was pretty windy,” McIlroy said. “It was hard to get the ball super close. I gave myself plenty of chances coming down the stretch. 

“The putter, not that I felt like I hit good putts, but I feel like the greens deteriorated as the week went on and just got a little bumpy. I had some putts and some looks that felt like I hit good putts that just didn't go in, whether they were misreads or poor speed here and there.”

Now, his focus shifts to next week’s British Open at Royal Portrush in his native homeland. After his near-miss in Scotland, he’ll jet over the Isle of Man so he can get out on the course early Monday morning. 

Because once again, the objective is clear: win a sixth major championship. 

Doing it at home would be quite the exclamation point on an already historic year. 

