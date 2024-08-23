Rory McIlroy Stakes His Claim for Worst Club Toss of All-Time
World No. 3 Rory McIlroy carded a one-under par 71 on Friday the the BMW Championship playoff event at Castle Pines Golf Club in Colorado. McIlroy's Friday round puts him at three under for the tournament, which is currently 10 shots back of Adam Scott, who shot a 63 on Friday and leads the championship at 13 under.
McIlroy's second round was largely run of the mill. He recorded three birdies to two bogeys to go along with 13 pars. However, McIlroy submitted his claim for one of the worst club tosses of all-time after he missed the fairway with his drive on the par-5 17th hole.
McIlroy was frustrated coming off a three-putt on the 16th for bogey and a missed the 17th fairway on a reachable par 5. McIlroy tossed his club slowly off the tee box, and it took one skip into the pond right in front of the tee box.
A hole that is gettable for eagle (and definitely for birdie), fell by the wayside as McIlroy carded a par instead.
It wasn't a total disaster off the tee for McIlroy, but it's understandable why he was upset.
Still has nothing on his 2015 club toss at Doral.
Golf fans don't see McIlroy lose his composure too often, but it's a friendly reminder to amateurs that golf is really hard for the pros too.