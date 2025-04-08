Rory McIlroy Reveals the Surprising Book He's Reading During 2025 Masters Week
Rory McIlroy continues to seek his first major championship since 2014 as he tees it off at the Masters this week. If he's able to break through and emerge with the green jacket, McIlroy will also achieve the career grand slam. So there's plenty on his plate—before even considering the uncertainty of the sport going forward and McIlroy's spot as the go-to quote whenever big-picture stuff is being bandied about. And still, McIlroy has found time to win twice already this year and read for pleasure.
Asked what pages he was turning this week during his media availability, McIlroy revealed he was dipping back into fiction. A John Grisham novel, more specifically. The Reckoning, most specifically.
What's this Grisham tale about, you ask? Allow this extremely to-the-point trailer to answer that question.
McIlroy would be smart to knock out several chapters before the par-3 event on Wednesday and the actual score-keeping begins on Thursday, because he's going to be pretty busy. Although he does carve out time for things that are important, like watching The Devil Wears Prada before the most crucial holes of the tournament.
We'll see if this news jumpstarts the career of this Grisham character. McIlroy giving him a shoutout could be just the thing that makes him a household name.