Rory McIlroy Takes Swipe at Charles Barkley's Weight During the Showdown
The Crypto.com Showdown had a little playful banter, including Rory McIlroy taking a shot at Charles Barkley's weight.
During Wednesday's competition on TNT, where PGA Tour stars McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler defeated LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, Barkley asked McIlroy, “how much in a regular round do you eat?”
McIlroy responded: “Not as much as you, Chuck.”
Ouch.
Barkley, an NBA Hall of Famer and analyst with TNT, chuckled and told McIlroy he's on a diet.
In 2023, Barkley discussed his weight on the Dan Patrick show, revealing he dropped nearly 60 pounds on the medication Mounjaro, which is mostly used to manage diabetes.
“At some point, I’ve got to get off the drug, but I feel so good physically,” Barkley said. “I’ve got to make sure I don’t get fat again. You don’t even realize how crappy you feel until you start losing weight.”
But McIlroy's jab might have made Barkley feel lousy once again.